1 man killed, 2 men injured in collision at north St. Louis County intersection

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man was killed and two others injured Friday following an ugly collision at Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard in north St. Louis County.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the accident happened just before 8:10 p.m.

Police said a Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling southbound on Lewis and Clark Blvd. when the driver went into the intersection and struck a GMC van while making a turn.

The driver of the Grand Prix was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The two occupants in the van were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening.