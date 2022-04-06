ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis area teen received over $1 million in academic scholarship offers from multiple universities.

Metro Academic and Classical High School senior Mya Grimes has decided to take her talents to Jackson State University on an academic scholarship while holding a spot on the track and field team as a jumper.

Grimes grew up excelling in volleyball and in track and field.

Jackson State University is a public historically Black University in Jackson, Mississippi. Their track and field team competes in the NCAA Division I Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Grimes is the daughter of Mark and Tina Grimes.