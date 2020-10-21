1 million meals provided to those in need by St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Library (SLCL) and Operation Food Search (OFS) are celebrating a major milestone: one million meals have been provided to those in need.

These meals are provided to area families through the drive-thru meals program at the Library.



The week they celebrate the milestone, they are also expanding their program to include fresh produce on Wednesday and family meal boxes on Friday.



In the produce box, families can expect 20 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables. One box will be available per vehicle. The Family Meal Boxes contain shelf-stable food like pasta, cereal, canned goods and mac and cheese. Each box provides approximately 20 meals worth of food. One box is available per vehicle.



Drive through meals started in branch parking lots in March, after the buildings were closed due to the pandemic. The program was briefly on pause in August due to funding issues, but quickly resumed in September.



Drive-thru meals are provided at 10 SLCL branches Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. More information is available at www.slcl.org/drive-thru-meals.



