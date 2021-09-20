$1 million Powerball ticket bought at Osage County gas station

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. – A person who bought a Missouri Lottery ticket in Osage County won $1 million on September 4.

The person purchased a Powerball ticket from Loose Creek Oil located at 2185 Loose Creek Highway. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn. The winning numbers were 32, 35, 40, 52, and 54 with a Powerball number of 1.

The player said, “I was just happy to win!”

The game is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game. The drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.

The Missouri Lottery said Osage County players won over $1.7 million in prize money in FY21. They said retailers received more than $171,000 commissions and bonuses. More than $4.9 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Click here for more information.