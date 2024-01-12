ST. LOUIS — a Missouri lottery player from the St. Louis metro area won a million dollars on the scratchers ticket called “$1,000,000 Cash Extravaganza.” The ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 5055 Arsenal Street in St. Louis.

“I thought it had said $100,000, and I asked the lady at the counter, ‘Could you check this ticket for me?’” the winner said. “She checked it, congratulated me, and gave me a pat on the back and said, ‘Happy New Year’s.’”

The clerk at the counter told him he had won $1 million. “I looked at it again because I thought it was a dream,” he said.

The winner plans to continue to work but use the winnings to fix their vehicle and purchase another one. There are no other chances to win the million in this game; all the top prizes have been claimed.

Most of the time, the state sets up games so that it has the best chance of winning; otherwise, it wouldn’t be a game. There are a lot of different scratch-off lottery games, and the odds of winning depend on which game you buy. There are different rules, odds, and prize systems for each scratch-off game.

Most of the time, the chances of getting a prize, even a small one, are better than the odds of hitting the jackpot.