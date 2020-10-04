1 person arrested after Kansas City woman dies Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – One person was arrested after a woman died in a home in eastern Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday.

Kansas City Police spokesman Capt. David Jackson said officers responding to a disturbance at the home around 11 a.m. Saturday found a woman who was bleeding profusely.

Jackson said police had arrested a suspect in the death by Saturday afternoon.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the suspect or the victim in this case.

The Kansas City Star reported that this is the 151st homicide in 2020, which is four short of the record set in 2017.