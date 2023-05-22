ST. CHARLES COUNTY, mo. – The Major Case Squad has been called on Monday morning after a man is murdered at a St. Peter’s home. Two others were also shot.

The shooting happened on Country Acres Drive, right off Theole Road. St. Peter’s Police’s Melissa Doss confirmed that at around 1:30 a.m., one man was found dead on the 1600 block of Country Acres.

Two other victims were also found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting, and the suspect, has not yet been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.