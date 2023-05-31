ST. LOUIS – One person is dead, and three others are hurt after at least three different shootings last night into early Wednesday morning in the city of St. Louis.

Investigators here told FOX 2 that there are no suspects in custody in connection with any of the shootings. It also does not appear that any of the shootings are connected.

The case involving a homicide happened Tuesday night just north of the Central West End at North Kingshighway Boulevard and Hodiamont Tracks. Police rushed there for a double shooting just before 9:45 p.m.

Authorities shared that the violence happened about the St. Louis kitchen. Investigators said one male was shot in the leg. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police explained that another male was shot in the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have been called in and are now handling this case.

Just before 11:00 p.m., police learned of another shooting. The case unfolded on Claxton Avenue, in the Mark Twain Neighborhood in north St. Louis, where a 19-year-old male was shot in the back. He was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle and is said to be stable.

Investigators didn’t find out about that shooting until they were contacted by officials at the hospital.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.