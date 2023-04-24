ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in Weldon Spring. Officers said the incident started as a traffic stop.

Two people were in the car and one of them tried to run away. Police chased after the person and caught him, but they shared the suspect pulled out a gun. The officer then shot him.

Police did first aid until an ambulance came to take the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he later died. No officers were hurt.