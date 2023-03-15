ST. LOUIS – One person is dead and others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash overnight on I-70 in north St. Louis City. Part of I-70 remains closed hours after the wreck.

Investigators are still on the scene at I-70 and Carrie Avenue, where the crash happened on I-70 eastbound. There’s debris over a wide area that appears to be the remnants from one of the vehicles involved. Debris can also be seen in the express lanes.

I-70 was completely closed in the area. Westbound 70 just reopened a short time ago, and clean up is continuing on the eastbound side.

Officers got the call just after 1:30 a.m. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many vehicles were involved, but revealed that multiple vehicles were involved. Investigators have confirmed that one person died in the crash.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was on the scene earlier. He shared that it appeared to him that three others may have been hurt. The extent of those injuries as well as the exact conditions of those who were hurt aren’t yet available.

Accident reconstruction crews have been there now for some time. Crews are trying to get I-70 eastbound reopened as soon as possible when they finish their investigation.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.