ST. LOUIS – One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a violent two-car crash overnight in south St. Louis.

Accident reconstruction crews were called in to investigate the severity of this crash. Details are still coming in at this hour. We do know that the police think two of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile.

This all unfolded just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Keokuk and South Broadway. Both cars involved were passenger vehicles. It’s understood that both cars had front-end damage, which could mean this was potentially some sort of head-on collision.

Police had the intersection at Keokuk and South Broadway shut down for some time while accident reconstruction crews tried to piece together what exactly took place. At this point, police have not released details on what caused the wreck.

We’re told three people were taken to nearby hospitals from the crash scene. Police also revealed that only one of the victims suffered minor injuries, one is in critical condition, and the third was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No names or ages have been released yet. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.