ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Two people jumped from a second-story window after an intense fire overnight gutted their St. Charles home. On Wednesday morning, investigators think the flames may have started near a Christmas tree.

On Hempstead Street in Newtown, St. Charles, close to North Canal Way, is where the fire destroyed the house. At this hour, fire investigators say there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the fire. The cause will likely be an accidental fire of some sort.

St. Charles Fire Chief George Sheets lives close to the location and, in fact, was the first on the scene. Sheets revealed that the call came in a little before 1:00 a.m.

When he arrived, Sheets told FOX 2 that the three people who lived here were all already out of the house. Sheets explained that a husband and wife had to jump from a second-floor window while their adult son was in the basement and was able to get out on his own.

Authorities added that it’s likely that the family’s smoke detectors went off and awakened them. Sheets says the husband and wife both went to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The husband suffered a head injury, likely from the jump from the window.

The good news is that Sheets says none of the injuries are life-threatening. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.