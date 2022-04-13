ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old hospitalized after a shooting in south St. Louis late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Keokuk Street, located in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found the 14-year-old had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old victim had already been brought to a local hospital. He’d been shot in the abdomen but was conscious and breathing.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.