1 teen killed, 4 others seriously hurt in one-car crash in Jefferson County

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BYRNES MILL, Mo. (AP) — One teenager was killed and four others were seriously hurt when their car slid into a tree and a utility pole early Sunday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl from Cedar Hill died in the crash that happened near Byrnes Mill, which is about 25 miles southwest of St. Louis.

A different 17-year-old girl from Cedar Hill was driving the 2013 Ford Fusion when the car partially slid off the road. She was the only one wearing a seat belt in the car.

The driver and two other teens in the car were taken to hospitals by ambulances and one teen was flown to a hospital on a helicopter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News