ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

This happened around 9:05 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Shepley Drive, where a man and two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds. After the shooting, one of the women walked to a neighboring home to receive care.

She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining two were also taken to nearby hospitals. The man who was shot is also expected to recover, while the second woman later died from her injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the incident. No further details have been revealed.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.