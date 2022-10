ST. LOUIS – The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.

According to reports, officers responded to a call at the 3800 block of Oregon Avenue around 2:49 p.m. Upon arrival, EMS found a one-year-old boy dead at the scene. Later information revealed that the victim was in cardiac arrest. No further information has been released.

