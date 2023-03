ST. LOUIS – Friday, March 24, marks one year since the tragic death of St. Louis teen Tyre Sampson.

He fell to his death from the ‘Orlando Free Fall’ ride at Icon Park. That ride is now being demolished.

Attorneys for the family say the ride operators failed to safely operate the ride. Last week, a settlement was reached in the case. Friday, Tyre’s family will hold a balloon release in his honor at the site.