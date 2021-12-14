10 Missouri hunters who are mobility impaired harvested 12 deer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A group of hunters who have limited mobility took to the fields this weekend with the help of the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Disabled Sportsmen.

It was the annual mobility impaired deer hunt.

Ten hunters harvested 12 deer with the assistance of volunteers, staff, and equipment.

The hunt is made possible by volunteers and landowners.

Of the 187,967 deer harvested between November 13 and November 23, 89,861 of them were harvested during opening weekend. The full harvest consisted of 101,501 antlered bucks, 16,435 button bucks, and 70,031 does. The counties with the largest harvests were Franklin with 4,144, Texas with 4,050, and Howell with 3,244.

Last year hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 96,298 being antlered bucks, 16,128 being button bucks, and 65,343 being does.

Click here for more detailed data from the MDC.