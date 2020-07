ST. LOUIS – A big rescue by the St. Louis Fire Department, as firefighters saved the lives of 10 adorable puppies from a house fire in north city.

The fire happened around noon in the 4500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Everyone living in the multi-family building was able to make it out safe. However, the puppies needed lifesaving care!

Firefighters and EMS gave them oxygen and water.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby tweeted, “Sometimes the rewards of this job are

instantaneous.”