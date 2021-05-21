10-year Anniversary of Joplin Tornado approaches

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. – It’s almost been 10 years since an EF-5 tornado ripped through Joplin.  It killed more than 160 people, injured more than 1,000 and was the deadliest in modern history.

Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov dug through KOLR10’s archives to explain what happened and the impact it had on the city.

The tornado tore a 22-mile path of destruction. It began on the outside of town, and ended in the Joplin suburb of Duquesne. It’s a night many in the Ozarks will never forget. 

Sandy Ferguson was a storm victim.

“Absolutely unbelievable to see what’s happened,” Ferguson said at the time.

Around 7500 buildings were damaged or destroyed on that Sunday, May 22, 2011, in Joplin 10 years ago. Darren Kyler witnessed the damage.

“We’re talking thousands of people that are homeless, that are in a state of shock, and confused,” Kyler said the night of. “It’s mile, mile and a half wide, and majority of the homes are devastated.”

More than 4,000 houses were damaged, which left an estimated 9200 people without a place to call home.  Nathaniel Nolting was part of that list.

“I can’t find my ex-wife and my kids and my ex-girlfriend or my baby,” Nolting said 10 years ago. “I got a four-month-old. I can’t figure out if any of them are okay.”

For Carrie Kessler, the night made her emotional.

“The hardest part is saying goodbye to neighbors where we’ve lived and been around for 21 years,” Kessler said.

Search teams from throughout the midwest spread out across the area for days.

Assistant Chief Les Crews with the Monarch Fire Protection District called it a “very meticulous and time-consuming search.” It was a search that wasn’t limited to homes, since some people took shelter at Walmart and Home Depot depot during the storm. Crews was optimistic about the task at hand.

“There’s still hope,” Crews said. “We always have hope and are always hoping we’re going to find someone.”

They did. But, in many cases, it was too late. Benny Isenmann shared an example.

“I know a dad and two of his children were found in Home Depot and we can’t believe that happened,” Isenmann said. “It’s heartbreaking to find out that someone you knew is gone.”

Even with damage and distractions around town, a crew found a breathing Alberta McDaniels trapped in debris. McDaniels explained how it happened.

“[They] kicked the door open and got me out,” McDaniels said.

Those from around the Ozarks and the country heard about the damage and paid Joplin a visit.. This included Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, former Governor Jay Nixon and President Barack Obama. The President spoke to a large crowd.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that joplin will rebuild,” President Obama said.

Volunteers were a big reason for Obama’s confidence, since hundreds of people came to town to offer whatever help they could. Jonathan Scales was one of them.

“When you look off in the distance and you see, you know, splintered trees for miles and miles and miles, it’s awe-inspiring,” Scales said. “And you can’t do anything other than come together with your guy next you, your neighbor, your friends.”

It’s a cause that was contagious to even for the youngest volunteers, like Kade Ervin.

“I just feel sorry for these people,” Ervin said.

Joplin’s City Manager at the time, Mark Rohr, was happy to see the support.

“It’s amazing,” Rohr said. “The outpouring of support we’ve received literally throughout the country and world.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News