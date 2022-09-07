ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 10-year-old girl has died and six others are hurt after a head-on crash involving two vehicles Tuesday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says three girls, one boy and three women were involved in the crash with the ages of the victims ranging between three and 63 years old. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bellefontaine Road, just south of Shepley Road.

Investigators say a driver in a 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling in the southbound lane of Bellefontaine Road when a driver in a 2009 Chevy Malibu was heading northbound. One of the drivers crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle head-on.

All seven victims were taken to the hospital. The 10-year-old girl died from her injuries Wednesday morning. MSHP Troop C is investigating the crash and additional details are limited at this time.