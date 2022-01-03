Missing 10-year-old girl in Bridgeton found safe

UPDATE: The Bridgeton Police Department has canceled the Endangered Person Advisory that it issued for Chloe Dollinger, 10. Police said she was found safe and is returning home.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Bridgeton Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Chloe Dollinger was last seen around 12:00 p.m. Monday in the area of Majella Drive and Tideland Drive. Police said she ran away.

She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans.

Police are concerned for her safety due to the cold weather.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.