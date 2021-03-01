10-year-old girl shot in Castle Point

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 10-year-old girl was shot Sunday evening while walking along a street in a north St. Louis County neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:05 p.m. in the 10000 block of Earl Drive, located in Castle Point.

The victim was walking down the street with another individual when she was struck by gunfire.

The child was rushed to a local hospital. Her wound was not life-threatening.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tipsters can remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward by contacting CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.