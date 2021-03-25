10-year-old injured after gunshots go through his Festus bedroom window

Missouri

FESTUS, Mo. – A 10-year-old Festus boy is recovering after he was shot Wednesday night while sleeping in his bed.

It happened just after 12:00 a.m. Thursday at a mobile home on Lilac Drive in Festus.

“It’s terrible. Someone walks up at midnight and shoots someone randomly in a house,” Festus Police Chief Timothy Lewis said. “What is so bad is they opened fire on the boy’s bedroom window.”

Police said the boy’s parents heard three loud bangs and discovered their son had been shot.

“They panicked. They had no idea what is going on or why they were the victim of this shooting. We don’t know why the suspect would do this,” Lewis said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said it appears the family’s home was the only one hit.

Video released by the authorities of a person on interest wanted in connection with the shooting. It shows a man walking in the area at the same time shots were fired.  

“A message to the shooter: we are going to find you. It may take us a while, a week or a month, but we are going to find you and when we do, you will see the full extent of the law,” Lewis said.

Investigators are asking the public for help with any information on this case.

