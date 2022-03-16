ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will be undergoing a $100 million renovation. The 65,000-foot expansion of Powell Hall will transform the theatre built in 1925 into an accessible music center for the entire community.

A few details are being released about the multi-million dollar project in Grand Center. The new 3,400-square-foot rehearsal space will double as an education center. The lobby will be upgraded to include updated amenities like restrooms, concession areas, and a coat check. The backstage space will include new lounges, dressing rooms, practice spaces, and more for artists.

“St. Louis is experiencing a renaissance of investment and innovation, and the SLSO is delighted to be a part of this trajectory, supporting St. Louis’ reputation as an extraordinary place to live with one of our nation’s most established and thriving cultural and arts scenes,” writes Steve Finerty, Chair of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees.

“The project will improve every aspect of the audience and artist experience and will better support our mission as performers and educators, enriching lives through the power of music and fostering a sense of belonging for everyone. We will preserve the history of Powell Hall while also creating a hub for community, innovation, and powerful music experiences,” states St. Louis Symphony Orchestra President, and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard.

The auditorium’s capacity will be reduced from 2,683 to 2,150 seats. The change will provide more legroom and less cramped seating. The venue will also include more ADA-accessible seating, handrails, and three elevators.