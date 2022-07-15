ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A $1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a woman who was reported missing from her Dellwood home on Thursday, June 30.

The North County Police Cooperative (NCPC) is asking for the public’s help finding Jaylyn Brown, 22.

She was last seen walking in the 1700 block of Nashua Drive in Dellwood at about 5 p.m. on June 27. Police said she was going to a local bank and convenience store. At the time, she was wearing a head wrap, a shirt with black and white checkered sleeves, and denim jeans.

Brown’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. Anyone who sees her should call their local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.