$10,000 grand prize offered in St. Louis Wildlife Command Center Extraordinary Cash Quest

ST. LOUIS – There is a $10,000 grand prize on the line in the Wildlife Command Center Extraordinary St. Louis Cash Quest.

This treasure hunt has 12 treasures that are worth $1,200 altogether. Teams of up to six will search for a box with $100 inside at 12 secret locations. When a team finds 10, then they qualify for the $10,000 grand prize. Even if you do or don’t qualify for the grand prize, teams still get to keep the $100 in the boxes that they do find.

The Cash Quest begins July 1 at 10:01 a.m. and ends August 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Once you find a treasure box, stop and take a selfie with your face, cash box, and the hiding spot all in the same picture. Then open up google maps or apple maps and take a screenshot of your exact location. Inside the box are instructions on how to claim the $100. There is a special serial number attached to a special $100 bill. Call the number on the slip and then the Wildlife Command Center will qualify your team for the $100 from the cash box.

Many of the treasure boxes might actually be inside of a ziploc bag.

Click here to register. Registration begins on June 1 at 10:00 a.m. and ends on June 15 at 11:59 p.m. Once your team is registered, it can not be altered.

If none of the teams find 10 of the boxes, then there will be a consolation prize drawing. There will be 10 envelopes with a secret multiplier inside from 1-10. If the person or team with the most found treasure boxes pulls an envelope, they will increase their prize found by the multiplier inside the envelope they pull.

In case of a tie, the winner will be the first individual or team to submit their findings base on their submission timestamp.

Clues for the treasure boxes will be released on July 1 on YouTube.