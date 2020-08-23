10,000-mile challenge hosted by F3 raises funds to fight sex trafficking

ST. LOUIS – F3 St. Louis, a workout group for men, will hold a week-long virtual 10,000-mile challenge, benefiting The Covering House. All participants will track and report their mileage throughout the week, using any GPS tracking app.

Together, they will log more than 10,000 combined miles of running, walking, cycling, swimming, rucking, bear-crawling or whatever your favorite activity might be.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness on the prevalence of sex trafficking and exploitation in the Saint Louis area, as well as provide funds for The Covering House. The funds raised through this event will go towards further development of their long-term therapeutic home.

There will be prizes for participants, but even better prizes for top fundraisers.

F3 focuses on fitness, fellowship and faith.