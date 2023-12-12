ST. LOUIS — The FBI is looking for a man who is accused of committing a hate crime on a Metro bus. They say he violently attacked a transgender victim last spring. Investigators have released video and images to help find the suspect. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The suspect boarded the bus at Chippewa and Grand on Thursday, April 13, at around 3:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect talking with the victim near the rear of the bus. After a few minutes, the suspect stands up and starts to punch and kick the victim dozens of times. He then points a gun at the victim and drags them out of a seat before leaving the bus.

The investigators did not share the condition of the victim. A FOX 2 reporter is following up on the FBI’s initial release.

You can see the violent video of the altercation here. Viewer discretion is advised.

The FBI says that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Submit a tip to help find the suspect at tips.fbi.gov.