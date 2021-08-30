$100,000 winning Missouri scratchers ticket sold on Friday 13th

HERMANN, Mo. – A winning Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket was at the BP gas station in Hermann on Friday 13th. A Gasconade County man bought the Black Pearls ticket and started scratching it off when he got home. He originally thought that it was worth $20,000.

The man did not believe that the ticket was real. So, he checked the ticket at a store. They told him it contained one of the game’s top prizes and is actually worth $100,000.

There are over $6.7 million in unclaimed prizes in the Black Pearls game. The ticket costs $5 and the chances of winning are around one in four.