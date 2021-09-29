$100,000 winning ‘Money Match’ scratchers ticket sold in Mehlville

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Earlier this month, a local lottery player claimed a $100,000 prize in one of the state’s most recent scratch-off games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Midwest Petroleum, located on Lemay Ferry Road in Mehlville. The winner, who was not identified, went to the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis office on Sept. 9 to claim their winnings.

Money Match is a $5 scratchers game that launched on July 26, 2021. There is nearly $9.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000 and three $20,000 prizes. People have a 1 in 3.83 chance of winning a prize playing Money Match.