DE SOTO, Mo. — Someone is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at a Missouri gas station.

The lucky winner spent $20 on the “Mega Cash Blast” ticket at a QuickGo gas station, located on Athena School Road in De Soto.

The “Mega Cash Blast” game officially started in February of 2022. So far, more than $8.4 million in prizes have been won. There’s more than $42.2 million in unclaimed prizes.

The average chance of winning, including $20 prizes, is 1 in 3.04. However, this does not mean that every third ticket will be a winner, as winning tickets are printed at random.