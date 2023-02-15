BRIDGETON, Mo. – One lucky Missouri Lottery player in Bridgeton recently won a $100,000 prize from a scratchers ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Mobil at 12239 Natural Bridge Road. The lucky player won the prize from the “Money Match” game, which costs $5 to play.

According to ScratchOffOdds.com, the odds of winning a $100,000 prize from Money Match are around 1 out of every 108,000 winners.

The game still has $2.5 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including another $100,000 prize, per Missouri Lottery.