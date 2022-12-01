A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The winner of the Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize of $100,000 had a dream that she would win a significant amount of money before she actually did.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the victor claimed that she had always envisioned herself in this position. She then proceeded to say, “I told my husband that my hands were itching.”

After buying a “$100,000 Taxes Paid” ticket at the Eagle Liquor & C-Store located at 1408 Missouri Blvd. in Jefferson City, she was eligible to win one of the top prizes offered by the game.

She plans to use some of the money to buy tickets for both she and her husband to attend a baseball game.

Players have won more than $9.2 million in prizes since the $5 “$100,000 Taxes Paid” game went live in July. There are still more than $3.3 million in prizes that have not been claimed, including two additional top prizes of $100,000 with taxes paid.