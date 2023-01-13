OVERLAND, Mo. – One lucky lottery player earned a $100,000 prize from a scratchers ticket purchased in Overland.

The big win comes from a “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket purchased at O’Malley’s Market on Lackland Road.

Missouri Lottery players have had a lucky start to 2023 after this $100,000 scratchers prize and two million-dollar prizes won from other games.

The “$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 game with more than $3 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $100,000. Players have won over $13.3 million since the Missouri Lottery launched this game, including three prizes of $25,000 and four $100,000 prizes.