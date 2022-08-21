JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One of four $100,000 prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s 200X scratchers game has been claimed.

The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Market on Conley Road in Columbia. The winner claimed their prize on August 17 at the state lottery’s Jefferson City office.

The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.

The average chances of winning in 200X are 1 in 3.08, which is pretty good for a Missouri scratchers game. The odds are typically one in four.

Through August 23, active scratchers and draw games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” to win trips, cash, and merchandise prizes.