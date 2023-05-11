ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A scratchers player in south St. Louis County won a $100,000 prize in one of the Missouri Lottery’s latest scratch-off games.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Midwest Petroleum, 4403 Lemay Ferry Road, in Mehlville.

$3,000,000 Spectacular is a $30 scratchers game introduced Jan. 30, 2023, by the Missouri Lottery.

To play, match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers and win the prizes shown.

Reveal a “gold bar” symbol, win prize automatically. Reveal a “5X” symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize. Reveal a “10X” symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize. Reveal a “20X” symbol, win 20 TIMES the prize. Reveal a “30X” symbol, win 30 TIMES the prize. Reveal a “bank” symbol, WIN ALL 30 PRIZES! description of $3,000,000 Spectacular game, courtesy of the Missouri Lottery

The game has more than $85.6 million in unclaimed prizes, ranging from $30 to three $3 million top prizes. Players have a 1 in 2.64 average chance of winning a prize.