ST. LOUIS – A mini air show is planned over the Gateway Arch Tuesday afternoon. It’s the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling.

A U.S. Air Force squadron from Scott Air Force Base and an air refueling wing of the Illinois Air National Guard will perform flyovers all across the state of Illinois.

Two Boeing K-C 135 Strato tankers will fly over the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch at around 12:10 p.m. Those big planes hold the fuel, which helps keeps the other jets flying.