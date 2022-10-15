Radars estimate some residents in west St. Louis dealt with nearly one foot of rain between Tuesday’s and Thursday’s rainfall.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Assistance funding has been approved for residents affected by the flooding in July. Residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are able to get flood relief help.

More than $101.2 million in Federal and State funds will be used to residents from historic flash flooding in late July.

As of Oct. 13, 2022:

FEMA has approved $38.2 million in assistance for individuals and households, including rental help for homeowners and renters.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $28.3 million in disaster loans for 879 homeowners, renters and businesses.

The National Flood Insurance Program has received 602 claims and paid $34.7 million.

People affected by the disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have three ways to apply:

Call: 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)

Go Online: DisasterAssistance.gov

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center

FEMA continues to operate Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected areas. The recovery centers allow survivors to meet face-to-face with FEMA and SBA. For the lastest information on assistance, visit Recovery.MO.gov and FEMA.gov/disaster/4665