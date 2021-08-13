101-year-old Missouri woman named ‘Ms. Nursing Home Queen’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Four ladies from the Ozarks competed in the Missouri Health Care Association’s District 4 Ms. Nursing Home virtual pageant.

Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) crowned the Queen early Thursday over Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Claudine Scott was chosen to represent Butterfield Residential Care Center in Bolivar. She was crowned District 4 Ms. Nursing Home Queen.

“I’m very happy right now and I enjoy being at Butterfield. And I’m so glad my daughter, Claudia got to come today,” says Scott. Her daughter sat beside her during the pageant announcement, while her grandson cheered for her on Zoom.

“I sometimes think it’s more special for the families to watch mom or grandma get crowned as the Nursing Home Beauty Pageant Queen,” says Michelle Walters, Director of Education and Events for MHCA.

Contestants were tasked to write a brief autobiography and participate in an interview with a panel of judges. The contestants continue to compete in virtual pageants until Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Queen is crowned.

The runner-ups are known as the Queen’s Court. For Thursday’s pageant, Claudine Scott’s court consisted of the First Runner-Up, Elizabeth Porter, 89, a resident of Mountain View Health Care in Mountain View, MO. The Second Runner-Up was Denise Smith, 78, a resident of Copper Rock Healthcare in Rogersville, MO. The third Runner-Up was Vivian Hood, 89, a resident of Manor at Elfindale in Springfield, MO.

Scott will be competing against other District Queens for the state pageant in mid-September.