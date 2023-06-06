ST. LOUIS – A special honor flight is on its way to Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning with dozens of veterans who will spend the day visiting war memorials. Tuesday’s flight lands on the 79th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France.

D-Day is remembered as the largest amphibious invasion in the history of warfare. The assault led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.

On Monday, British and American World War II veterans – many of them now over 100 years old – gathered in Ranville, France to attend a ceremony commemorating a key operation in the first minutes of the assault.

Tuesday, U.S. secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, and the outgoing chairman of the joint chiefs of staff will address U.S. veterans and others at an anniversary ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy.