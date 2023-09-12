ST. LOUIS – The 103rd Greater St. Louis Honor Flight has left Lambert St. Louis International Airport Tuesday morning for Washington, D.C.

‘Gate E8’ was crowded a bit before 5:00 a.m., and the veterans and escorts are now aboard the Southwest plane headed to the nation’s capitol. A total of 58 veterans are on the Honor Flight.

The flight consists of veterans from World War II, the Korean, and Vietnam Wars. There are U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veterans, Air Force, Marine, and Coast Guard personnel on the flight as well.

World War II veteran John Lauren, 96, has never participated in an Honor Flight. He spoke about making that special trip.

“I think that it shows gratitude for people and their military service and people get to see something that they would not have normally saw,” Lauren shared.

They’ll return to Lambert Airport at 8:00 p.m.