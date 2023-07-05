ST. LOUIS — Blondie Ott celebrated her 104th birthday on July 4, 2023. What’s her secret to living a long life? “The good Lord took care of me. I’ve just been blessed,” said Ott.

Ott has a sister who was also born on the fourth of July. She liked sharing a birthday with her sibling.

She went to Normandy High School and ended up going to business school from there. That is where she met the man who would become her husband. They were married for 50 years. Ott jokes that the secret to a lasting marriage it to, “Live long, that’s all.”

How did she get the name “Blondie”? Ott explains that she was named Hortense but her husband didn’t like it. So he just started calling her Blondie when she was 16-years-old and the name stuck.

The couple ran a nursery for 35-years in the St. Louis area. Ott worked in the garden and also enjoyed dancing. We’re wishing her a very happy birthday.