ST. LOUIS – The final Greater St. Louis Honor Flight of the year is headed to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

It’s the organization’s 104th flight. It also marks a major milestone as they take their 3,000th veteran on the trip. Also on Tuesday’s flight, former Blues player Reed Low.

He will be the emcee of the group’s upcoming gala on November 16, titled ‘United in Gratitude: A Salute to Service and Sacrifice.”

The honor flight is expected to return Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.