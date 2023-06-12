ST. LOUIS – The Muny is back for its 105th season with seven different shows, three of which are premieres at The Muny.

“There’s literally something for everybody,” said Eric Pugh, director of Marketing for The Muny.

‘Beautiful, The Carole King Musical’ starts this season at The Muny. It will be on show until June 18. Then it’s ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Chess,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ ‘Rent,’ and ‘Sister Act.’

Pugh is in his second year as the director of marketing for the outdoor venue.

“This season is a marketer’s dream,” he said.

The Muny also boasts a talented list of producers with several of the producers of the show also working on Broadway. Mike Isaacson, The Muny’s executive producer, won a Tony on Sunday for his work on the Broadway show ‘Parade.’

“Our talent pool at home is just incredible,” Pugh said. “We are so fortunate every show has local talent in it.”

Tickets can be found on The Muny’s website. You can also attend shows without a ticket. For every show, there are 1,450 free seats located near the upper Muny parking lot.

The Muny’s 105th season lasts until August 20.