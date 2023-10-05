ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri had a busy week, rescuing 106 dogs across several counties throughout the state of Missouri, including Pettis, Ripley, Perry, and Harrison.

One of the two biggest rescues was on Tuesday, when HSMO transported 33 dogs from commercial breeders in the Midwest to its Macklind headquarters, as per the National Mill Dog Rescue’s request.

The following day, HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA), rescued 38 neglected dogs from an unlicensed breeder in Harrison County, Missouri.

All these animals are currently undergoing emergency veterinary treatment and health assessments.

The rescued dogs represent various breeds, including Boston Terriers, Poodle mixes, Cairn Terriers, Labrador Retrievers, and Yorkies, among others.

The conditions and ages of these animals vary, with some experiencing skin issues and malnutrition. HSMO is asking the public for assistance in the form of donations. They need items such as blankets, newspapers, dog toys, and dog beds to make the animals’ recovery as comfortable as possible.

Once the veterinarians and the animal behavior team deem the dogs healthy and behaviorally ready, HSMO plans to make them available for adoption on a case-by-case basis. Prospective adopters can check the HSMO website at hsmo.org/adopt for updates on their availability.

Donations to support the care of these dogs and puppies can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescues. To report an animal in need, please contact local law enforcement and the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.