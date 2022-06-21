ST. LOUIS – A $10,000 donation announced Tuesday aims to help downtown St. Louis crack down on car break-ins.

CrimeStoppers has launched a pilot program in St. Louis to offer cash rewards in car break-in investigations. Greater St. Louis Inc. has donated $10,000 to the program. which could mean cash rewards for anyone with information leading to arrests over car break-ins from St. Louis’ Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods.



“Through our partnership with the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, we have worked

with the Mayor’s office, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, local businesses, and non-profit

organizations to strengthen public safety Downtown through increased activations, events, and datadriven law enforcement strategies,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “We are pleased to

provide funding for this new program and to further our commitment to making Downtown the safe,

vibrant, walkable, and dynamic neighborhood at the heart of our metro.”

The $10,000 donation from Greater St Louis, Inc. is specifically designated for solving vehicle crimes within St. Louis’ Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods.