ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Eleven people face criminal charges in an undercover sting operation, all accused of providing money to human traffickers in exchange for prostitution.

Prosecutors have charged the following people in St. Charles County with one felony count of patronizing prostitution:

Keyshawn Brooks-Moore, 20, of St. Louis

Jason Crader, 40, of Foristell

Jordan Hicks, 31, of St. Peters

Norman Hill, 48, of St. Charles

Michael Moon, 34, of Maryland Heights

Daniel Novak, Jr., 40, of Florissant

Hardik Patel, 25, of Bridgeton

Scott Schneider, 56, of St. Charles

Zachary Stonebarger, 37, of Wentzville

Marco Young, 43, of St. Louis

Frederick Wasson, 73, of Moscow Mills

The St. Charles Police Department, in partnership with the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, recently conducted the operation.

During the operation, undercover officers were contacted by people seeking a sexual encounter in exchange for money. Messages led to the arrests of 11 men, all who police say were later checked for diseases and offered counseling services.

While investigating, police identified other potential “Johns,” also known as prostitute clients, and have the information in a database. Three men of the 11 also face pending charges for possessing illegal drugs at the time of arrest.

If you are a victim or have information about this type of sex trafficking, the St. Charles Police Department encourages you to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.