11 schools to be closed in St. Louis Public Schools consolidation

ST. LOUIS – Eleven public schools in St. Louis City are likely to close for good next fall.

St. Louis Public School District Superintendent Kelvin Adams said the board has been looking at data for the past two years on enrollment, building usage, and how to create the best opportunities for students. They have come up with the proposal to close 11 schools: six elementary schools, one middle school, and four high schools.

Adams said they are doing to this realign resources so that they are best for students.

The decision on which schools to propose closing was based on a scoring document. It factored in enrollment and demand, condition of the building, current capacity, special programs, and the neighborhood impact.

Carnahan High School is the largest school on the potential closure list, with 323 students. It is also the newest, built 17 years ago. Under the proposal, the school would transition to a middle school.

Adams said these closures make room for innovation. He said the proposal to close these 11 schools is not a result of the pandemic. It is something the board was supposed to talk about in March.

The superintendent does not expect any bus issues with the closures and emails went out to parents in affected schools Wednesday.

Adams is asking parents to go online and view his PowerPoint proposal and, from there, they can submit feedback until 9 a.m. Monday.

Then a virtual town hall with public feedback is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8. The board is expected to vote on the proposal on Dec. 15.