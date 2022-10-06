ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and brown khakis.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-355-1200.

